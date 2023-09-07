Africa-Europe need to develop genuine, cordial partnership, Ruto says

Africa and Europe have to develop a genuine and cordial partnership to have a lasting solution to climate change, President William Ruto has said.

In a statement on his X handle, President Ruto stressed that, there is no Global South or Global North adding that this planet and the responsibility of saving it belongs to all mankind.

He spoke when he met the Italian special envoy and Minister for Environment and Energy Security Claudio Barbaro who presented a message to him from Italian Prime Minister Girgia Meloni.

He also met the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa Michael Hammer, where they discussed issues of mutual interest including security in the Horn of Africa.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the Africa Climate Summit, which ended on Wednesday.

Led by President William Ruto and AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki, the leaders urged development partners to align their technical and financial resources towards promoting sustainable utilization of Africa’s natural assets.

Africa called for collective global action in resource mobilisation for both development and climate action.

African leaders also challenged the global community to honor its commitments citing the Paris Summit for a New Global Financing Pact.

The pact dictates that no country should ever have to choose between development aspirations and climate action.