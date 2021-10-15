Africa food import bill expected to rise to Kshs. 11T due to covid

Africa’s agriculture sector could take years to recover from effects of COVID-19 which expert say is likely to lead to sharp rise in food import bill.

The Eastern Africa Farmers Federation (EAFF) says the situation could be worsened by a rise in post-harvest losses and climate change which is attributed to the unpredictable weather patterns.

EAFF says food imports by the African continent could rise from Kshs. 4.4 trillion ($40 billion) annually to Kshs. 11 trillion ($100 billion within the next 10 years.

This emerged during the 5th Eastern Africa Farmers Federation annual conference in Naivasha where lack of support by governments towards the agriculture sector emerged as the main challenge.

According to EAFF President Elizabeth Nsimadala, exports were the most affected at the height of the pandemic which left farmers counting losses running into millions of shillings.

She noted that it was estimated that the agriculture sector lost 70% of its revenue to the pandemic with 40% related to post-harvest losses.

Nsimadala identified coffee, milk, flowers, fisheries, fruits and beef as the most affected after countries closed down their borders as part of mitigation measures to stop the spread of the virus.

“There were long queues on the borders leading to loss of products and in some cases flights were banned affecting importation of farm inputs and products,” she said.

Addressing the press at the sidelines of the conference, Nsimadala identified climate change as another major challenge that was currently facing the agriculture sector.

“We have seen an increase in cases of insects and diseases in crops while unpredictable weather patterns have become the norm due to climate change,” she said.

On his part, the CEO of the federation Stephen Muchiri said that the pandemic had seen total losses of farm produce and pointed to horticulture as the most affected.

He noted that the full effects of the pandemic were yet to be fully felt as he challenged governments to support farmers through subsidies.

“Currently there is a challenge in eggs and maize imports and this can be resolved through sharing of information as we believe the demand for the products is yet to be met,” he said.

Muchiri revisited the uncontrolled importation of rice and maize as the biggest challenge with traders taking advantage of duty waiver by the government to dump the products into the market.

“It’s time that the government protected its farmers as there are projections that Africa will be importing agricultural products worth USD100B in the next ten years,” he added.