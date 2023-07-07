Africa football legends back Morocco’s 2030 World Cup host bid

Over 46 African federation presidents and football legends attended the meeting and unanimously agreed on the need for FIFA to stage the World Cup on the continent for a second time since it was held in South Africa in 2010.

African football’s growth can be harnessed through inter-country cooperation to exploit talents.

This was discussed during the one-day conference organized by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) on Thursday in Rabat,aimed at finding solutions in the development of the football game.

Morocco is bidding to stage the 2030 FIFA World Cup in collaboration with its Mediterranean neighbors, Spain and Portugal, competing against South America’s joint bid of Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, and Paraguay.

Among the legends we spoke to, among them Alexander Song from Cameroon,Anthony Bafoe and Asamoah Gyan from Ghana and Elhadji Doiuf of senegal believed Africa deserved an opportunity to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup after Morocco’s good performance in last year’s edition.

“It’s a good opportunity to be here today, and I am grateful to all my fans across Africa and all over the World .

After my retirement, I now want to give back to my community back home in Ghana by building a sports academy.”

I am in support of Morocco’s joint bid to stage the 2030 FIFA World Cup because I did participate in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and I know it’s such a nice thing to play the World Cup on our continent, said Asamoah Gyan.



The conference was a buildup to the 3rd place play-off of the AFCON under 23 between Mali and Guinea at the IBN Batouta stadium in Tangier today evening, before host Morocco battles defending champions Egypt in a much anticipated mouth-watering match set for tomorrow at the Prince Mouley Abdellah stadium.

The winner between Mali and Guinea will join Egypt and Morocco in next year’s summer Olympic games in Paris, France.