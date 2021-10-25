Africa foreign direct investment recover to post $23 billion

Foreign direct investment flows to Africa bounced back 16% to hit $23 billion with total inflows to sub-Saharan-Africa standing at $18 billion.

United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Investment Trends Monitor indicate that FDI flows to North-Africa remained flat $5 billion.

On the other hand, global FDI flows in the first half of 2021 reached an estimated $852 billion, showing stronger than expected rebound momentum of 78%, UNCTAD said.

“The rapid FDI recovery and the optimistic outlook mask the growing divergence in FDI flows between developed and developing economies, as well as the lag in a broad-based recovery of the greenfield investment in productive capacity. Furthermore, uncertainties remain abundant,” said James Zhan, UNCTAD’s Director of Investment and Enterprise.

According to UNCTAD, FDI flows in developing economies also increased significantly, totaling $427 billion in the first half of 2021, with a growth acceleration in East and South-East Asia (+25%), a recovery to near pre-pandemic levels in Central and South America, and upticks in several other economies across Africa and West and Central Asia.

Of the total “recovery increase” in global FDI flows in the first half of 2021 of $373 billion, 75% was recorded in developed economies.

FDI flows among low income economies totaled $11 billion while middle income economies and high income economies stood at $257 billion and $584 billion respectively during the first half of the year.

Greenfield projects investment deals in Africa fell 22% to reach $291 billion from $562 billion registered last year.

International project finance deals grew by a paltry 2% to stand at $56 billion.