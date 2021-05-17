Africa Judo Elections: Maluki to face three others in quest for seat at continental body

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Kenya's Shadrack Maluki,L, will be vying for the Chairmanship position at the Africa Judo Federation.Current Chair,M.Randraiana Solo is gunning for the President's seat at the polls set to be conducted Tuesday in Dakar,Senegal.

 

Kenya Judo Federation chairman Shadrack Maluki is optimistic he will be elected the new Africa judo Union chairman in the upcoming continental polls slated  Tomorrow, Tuesday in  Dakar, Senegal.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Maluki s confident of capturing the top continental seat for the next five years where he will face three other opponents.

Also Read  Kenya to host inaugural CAF Women CL qualifiers

The judoka is leaving nothing to chance as he aims to take the sport to the next level.

If elected the chairman Maluki will join other few other Kenyans  holding leadership positions  in continental sport bodies.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Speaking ahead of the polls Maluki said his objective is to help popularize the sport  on the continent.

Also Read  Journeyman looking for a breakthrough season with Gor Mahia

‘’Our objective is to transform Judo in the whole of the African continent and we are focused to realizing this objective under  team Siteny,  within  our period in office we will take African judo to the world level’’,Maluki spoke on the eve of the polls in Dakar.

Also Read  Tusker FC strengthen stranglehold on league leadership despite stalemate

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR