Africa Judo Elections: Maluki to face three others in quest for seat at continental body

Kenya Judo Federation chairman Shadrack Maluki is optimistic he will be elected the new Africa judo Union chairman in the upcoming continental polls slated Tomorrow, Tuesday in Dakar, Senegal.

Maluki s confident of capturing the top continental seat for the next five years where he will face three other opponents.

The judoka is leaving nothing to chance as he aims to take the sport to the next level.

If elected the chairman Maluki will join other few other Kenyans holding leadership positions in continental sport bodies.

Speaking ahead of the polls Maluki said his objective is to help popularize the sport on the continent.

‘’Our objective is to transform Judo in the whole of the African continent and we are focused to realizing this objective under team Siteny, within our period in office we will take African judo to the world level’’,Maluki spoke on the eve of the polls in Dakar.