Africa King of Condom message as World marks International Condom Day

Stanley Ngara was crowned the ‘King of Condom’ a decade ago after a play performance at Kenyatta University and since then, he has never looked back.

The African king of condom educates Kenyans and Africa at large about HIV prevention, safer sex and distributes condoms at the same time.

This is a campaign he’s done faithfully and notes that it is bearing fruits.

Ngara admits that initially he was stigmatized because people didn’t understand the role the king of condom but points out that Kenyans are slowly joining the campaign.

He notes that 13th of February the International Condom Day, is an important day for him. On the said day each year, Ngara embarks on vigorous campaign of condom use to prevent HIV infections prior Valentines Day.

“We save a lot of people on that day from getting HIV, STIs and unwanted pregnancies.”

The king of condom urges parents to break the silence and talk to their children about sex because times have changed and the youth are now sexually active at an early stage.

He says condoms are for both genders and people shouldn’t shy away from using them.

“We need to embrace condom use. Many people think that condoms are for sex workers which is not true.”

This Year’s International Condom Day theme being ‘Safer is Fun’, the king urges everyone to include a condom in their Valentine’s budget . “As you plan for your Valentine gift and flowers, please don’t forget about a condom.” He said.