‘Africa must continue to rise,’ says General Assembly President

A young construction worker in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi. ILO Photo/Marcel Crozet A young construction worker in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi.

To meet the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the UN General Assembly President on Monday emphasised Africa’s potential and the urgent need for both international support and systemic reforms across the continent.  

In a speech delivered during a debate on African development, Assembly  President Philémon Yang addressed the continent’s progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s (AU) related framework, known as Agenda 2063.

