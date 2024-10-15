‘Africa must continue to rise,’ says General Assembly President

“There has never been a better time to accelerate progress towards peace, prosperity and sustainable development,” he stated.

Special challenges

Yang highlighted the recent adoption of the Pact for the Future which acknowledges the special challenges faced by the most vulnerable countries, in particular African States, in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

He stressed that despite Africa’s vast energy and agricultural resources, many nations suffer from electricity deficits and food insecurity.

Moreover, debt distress and the unjust global financial system have exacerbated Africa’s financial pressures, resulting in a development financing gap of $1.6 trillion.

He called for a more just financial system, expressing that the current system “prioritises high interest rates and debt servicing over investments in resilience and social services.”

The continent will need about $194 billion in additional financing annually to achieve the SDGs.

Call for global support

While acknowledging the bleak economic outlook, Yang also praised Africa’s resilience as economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa is projected to increase from 2.6 percent in 2023 to 3.8 percent by 2025.

He urged the global community to help transform Africa’s “untapped ingenuity” into solid foundations for inclusive growth, emphasising that the continent’s growing working-age population could be a major driver of transformative change.

“With more effective financial management, stronger domestic resource mobilisation and better use of debate as a development tool, African economies can fortify and sustain their growth,” he said.

A youth-led emergency response room in Abu Shouk camp provides food for displaced people.

Peace and political solutions

Furthermore, Yang underlined the importance of peace and political solutions to conflicts, especially in countries such as Sudan and Somalia. He called for legal and societal reforms to address systemic barriers to justice and inequality, noting that “promoting peace and advancing the rule of law in Africa demands a comprehensive strategy.”

He concluded by pledging to keep Africa’s development at the forefront of the General Assembly’s agenda, stressing that “Africa must continue to rise” in its pursuit of a peaceful and prosperous future.