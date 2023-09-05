AU decries climate change impacts on economies, calls for urgent action

The African Union is calling for urgent action to mitigate the detrimental effects of Climate Change on African economies.

Speaking Tuesday at the Africa Climate Summit that entered the second day in Nairobi Kenya, the African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki, warned that Africa is warming faster than the rest of the world on average.

” Africa is experiencing accelerated warming compared to the global average. Urgent action is crucial to mitigate the detrimental effects of climate change on the African economic growth,” he said.

While highlighting the devastating consequences, the AUC boss regretted that Africa continues to suffer disproportionately from climate change citing the reduction of agricultural productivity by 34pc since 1961 and an unfolding humanitarian crisis triggered by unpredictable weather patterns.

“Agricultural productivity has been reduced by 34 pc since 1961 due due climate change more than any other region. This has put unbearable pressure on food systems in Africa. Africa also faces additional burdens and risks arising from unpredictable weather patterns arising from drought, flooding creating a human crisis at all levels impacting on all sectors” he said.

Unfortunately, he observed over the past year an estimated 18 million people in the greater Horn of Africa are facing severe hunger and battling typhoons and cyclones aggravated by global warming.

While pointing out the widening financial gaps, Faki, said it was time for Africa to spoke in one voice to push the African agenda on climate change initiatives during the upcoming 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to take place from November 30 to December 12, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“ We must consolidate our voices in matters climate to prepare for COP 28 in UAE. We should not remain silent in the face of the worrying situations” he said.

President William Ruto who is the host challenged AU to take a firm position on issues affecting the continent.

“The African Union must take a firm position that represents the views of the African people. As leaders, we are expected to speak powerfully and with one strong voice on progressive issues that will further the continent’s success” he told the AUC chair at KICC the venue of the summit.