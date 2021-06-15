Africa Nation’s Handball: Kenya records first win, Angola and Tunisia through to semis

Written By: Bernard Okumu

The National women's Handball team made their debut at the 24th edition of Africa Nation's Women's handball Championship ongoing in Cameroon.

 

The national women’s handball team registered a 33-30 win against Madagascar in their classification match of the ongoing Africa Nation’s Women’s Handball championship in Cameroon.

Kenya had lost all their three group matches against hosts Cameroon, DR Congo and Nigeria to finish bottom of group B and was relegated to the classification matches, the Presidents Cup.

Kenya faced Madagascar who finished bottom of group ‘A’ seeking to finish in an impressive position on their debut.

Kenya led the first half 17-15 and sealed the win in the second half to proceed in the classification match that seeks to rank teams between 9th-11th positions.

Meanwhile Senegal, Tunisia, Guinea, DR Congo, Cameroon, Nigeria, Angola and Congo  all made it to the quarter finals, all hoping to reach the semi final which will secure them a slot at the forthcoming 2021 IHF Women’s World Championship scheduled to take place in Spain in December.

In some of the quarter final result Tunisia saw off Guinea 27-20 to book their place in the semi finals while holders Angola remained on course of their title defense after beating DR Congo 29-20.

Defending champions Angola beat Democratic Republic of Congo 29-20 to book their place in the se mi finals on Wednesday.

The other quarter final matches lined up   Tuesday June 15th will be between Congo against Senegal while hosts Cameroon will play Nigeria.

Tunisia beat Guinea 27-20 to advance to the semi finals.With the Semi final spot assured,Tunisia clinched their ticket to this year’s World Championship in Spain in December.

The semi finals are scheduled Wednesday with the final set for Friday.11 countries including three debutants, Kenya, Cape Verde and Madagascar are taking part in the 24th edition of the premier women’s handball championship

Angola is the defending champions and has won the title 13 times.

