Africa No Filter, Meta partnership to bring African stories on metaverse

African stories could soon be on metaverse, an online world currently being developed by Meta, following a partnership with Africa No Filter.

The two firms have announced the launch of “Future Africa: Telling Stories, Building Worlds” programme, aimed at boosting the use of Virtual Reality in Africa’s storytelling.

The programme targets to provide grants and mentorship to support Extended Reality storytellers to develop new and compelling content about Africa availabe on Virtual Reality (VR).

Meta, previously Facebook, says the programme forms part of Meta’s focus on immersive technologies and Africa No Filter’s investments in innovative storytelling that shifts negative stereotypes about Africa.

“Virtual Reality has the potential to take storytelling to another level. In this new metaverse, audiences don’t just get to watch a story unfold, they get to live in it. This is an opportunity for African content creators to push the boundaries of their creativity and innovation,” said Moky Makura, Executive Director at Africa No Filter.

The programme targets Extended Reality creators above 18 years and of African decent who will receive up to Kshs. 3.3 million ($30,000) in grant.

“We’re excited to be partnering with ANF to launch a fund that brings together the best of the African tech ecosystem to showcase innovations for the future and tell positive stories about Africa. Meta sits at the intersection of innovation, technology, entrepreneurship and social connection, and this investment is a vote of confidence in the strength of the African tech industry and its ongoing potential. I’m certainly proud that Africa will be helping to shape the metaverse experience from the start,” said Sherry Dzinoreva, Meta’s Public Policy Programs Director, Africa, Middle East, and Turkey.

Meta targets creators with track record of XR content creation and have a portfolio of work showing their creativity and innovation.

They also need to show how the proposed project will tell an exciting African story that changes stereotypical narratives about the continent.

Projects can use 360 Video, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality.

Final project will be delivered in collaboration with Electric South and Imisi 3D.