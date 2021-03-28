Tune into Africa Now Radio today from 12:00 noon.

This week’s episode of Africa Now radio features a conversation With Gyakiethe 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, and Mandla Sibeko’s favourite African Proverb.

Gyakie

Ghanaian singer Gyakie is this week’s cover star, and joins hostess Cuppy via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about her latest track, “Forever (Remix)[feat. Omah Lay].” She also discusses juggling her music career with life as a student, her collaborations with fellow artists Stonebwoy and Efya—and who she wants to work with next.

The Big 5

Cuppy shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Crayon feat. Bella Shmurda; Femi One; Emtee feat. Lolli Native & Flash Ikumkani; M.anifest feat. VIC MENSA & Moliy; and Mr Jazzi Q, Kabza De Small & Lady Du feat. Boohle.

Proverb of the Week 

South African entrepreneur and the founding director of FNB Art Joburg, Mandla Sibeko, shares his favourite proverb: “To work out the road ahead, you have to ask the people ahead”—a lesson on the value of mentorship.

