Africa Rally Championship:KMSF to seek clearance from government

Following suspension of all sporting events in the country, Kenya Motor Sport Federation (KMSF) is engaging relevant authorities on possibilities of hosting Africa Rally Championship, ARC, Equator Rally next month.

KMSF Chairman Phineas Kimathi, in a statement indicated that despite the cancellation of Rally events following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive,KMSf was engaging the government on the probability of holding the event.

“The African Rally Championship (ARC) Equator Rally- scheduled to be held in Kenya from April 23-25, 2021- will be the subject of discussion with all stakeholders next week and a decision will be taken and communicated in good time,”

The Equator event, which is part of the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC), was to act as a dry run of the WRC Safari Rally which is slated for June 24-27.

Equator, which was to count towards the 8-leg Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC), had already attracted several drivers from Asia and Africa. Among them were Oman based Minti Motorsport’s Joey Ghose, Kenya’s rising star Karan Patel and former Ugandan Champion Ronald Ssebuguzi.

Ghose, a well-known former KNRC contender and established Safari Rally driver, was hoping to feel the Equator route which had been scheduled to run six stages from the WRC Safari route.

KMSF was forced to call off last weekend’s Machakos Rally,the second round of KNRC with Kimathi promising to announce a new date.

“Following the announcement President Uhuru Kenyatta restricting movement in the counties of Machakos, Nairobi, Kiambu , Kajiado and Nakuru and the suspension of all sporting events, the KMSF hereby puts on hold all motorsports events in the country”, Kimathi stated.

Kimathi added“With the strong rollout of the vaccination campaign we remain optimistic the pandemic will be suppressed allowing the uninterrupted hosting of the WRC Safari Rally Kenya scheduled for June 2021.”

The Safari Rally is set to make a comeback to the global stage after a 19 year hiatus.