Africa needs new health public order to tackle infectious disease threats

Africa Center for Diseases Control (Africa CDC) Director Dr. John Nkengasong has said that Africa needs 1.3 billion vaccine doses annually to cater to the continent’s needs in reducing the disease burden through vaccination.

Speaking at a virtual conference on Expanding Africa’s Vaccine Manufacturing, Dr. Nkengasong said that Africa imports 99% of the vaccines and has a 1% manufacturing capability leaving the continent exposed.

Under the theme ‘Africa’s Vaccine Manufacturing for Health Security’, he said the current urgent demand for vaccination against Covid-19 has exposed Africa’s vaccine insecurity even as the continent remains vulnerable to emerging infectious diseases that require vaccination to protect the population.

Dr. Nkengasong noted that Africa needs a new Health Public Order to tackle infectious disease threats.

This he said will strengthen public health institutions, ?expand manufacturing of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics, build respectful action-oriented partnerships? and strengthen public health workforce

Speaking at the virtual meeting, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala warned that the current global vaccine shortage and inequality in access to the COVID-19 vaccines is threatening Africa’s efforts to contain the spread and negative impact of the global pandemic.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala said in order to boost growth in trade and improve livelihoods countries should stop vaccine nationalism adding that the best global economic stimulus is equitable access to vaccines.

At the same time, Presidents Felix Tshisekedi, Paul Kagame and Cyril Ramaphosa have recalled for the need of building a new public health order in Africa.