Africa to leverage on ICT and Innovation to boost its economy

Forty seven African countries have identified Information Communications Technology and the digital economy as key in creating opportunities for its youthful population.

Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Elliud Owalo says his Ministry will support any digital partnerships, integration and development saying they have fully on-boarded 9,700 government services on the e-citizen services.

“We were here basically to embark on preparations for the Connected Africa Summit 2024 which we want to host as a country. That will give us an opportunity to showcase the milestones that we have realized in the digital space as a country. As you are aware, the world is now a small global village because of technology. The Connected Summit 2024 will be an opportunity to share ideas as a continent. The Summit will further create a learning platform for Africa in the technology space so that we learn from each other and also embrace the best-case scenarios.” said Owalo.

Principal Secretary, the State Department of ICT and Digital Economy, John Tanui, said that they are accelerating connectivity efforts for enhanced impact on ICT development.

“We are ensuring that every part of the country can be connected. We are working with the private sector to connect internationally through the six submarine cables. On terrestrial, we have connected all the county headquarters and we are ensuring that the broadband through fibre can be enhanced not only through the NOFBI but relying on the fibre, ”he said.

The Connected Africa Summit 2024 will create the platform for African Innovators to showcase their prowess and tap into the wider global economy.