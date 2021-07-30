Africa Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) set to be restructured

The Kenya Defence Forces is engaging the UN Security Council and the African Union to restructure the Africa Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM).

According to Chief of Defence Forces Robert Kariuki Kibochi, the UN Security Council has initiated the process of restructuring AMISOM into a multi dimensional force.

“AMISOM has been funded by a strange system where the European Union provides the resources to AU through a bilateral agreement. It is important that the mission is taken over by the UN Security Council so that it has predictable funding for it to deliver the final success for Somalia,” Kibochi said.

Gen Kibochi: We have achieved tremendous success in Somalia we cant leave until situation is stable otherwise gains will be lost @JKioria @serfine_achieng @kdfinfo #PrimeEdition #ThisIsKBC ^HM pic.twitter.com/zwrdMqxqgO — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) July 28, 2021

Speaking during an interview with KBC Channel 1, General Kibochi it is in the interest of our Country Kenya to have a stable Somalia saying, “We now need civilian actors who will build Schools, roads, and the necessary infrastructure for Somalia.”

The Kenya Defence Forces under AMISOM have been in Somalia for close to 10 years now, with Kibochi saying while the Al shabaab remain a threat, the Forces have achieved tremendous success.

“We are now focusing on stabilizing the Country, we must have Somalia national security forces taking charge of the security issues in the Country. We however can’t leave until the situation is stable otherwise the gains we have made over the years will be lost,” He said.

General Kibochi said that have had to rethink their strategy after the El adde attack a few years ago saying, “as at now I can comfortably say we are well prepared and such an attack will not occur.”

He said consistency in training, and adapting to new ways of dealing with threats and the establishment of the National Defence University Kenya will only make KDF better.

“We have come of age, the University was awarded a charter by President Uhuru Kenyatta recently. This effectively means we can now train our soldiers without relying on other Universities,” He said.

He said the University will offer special Courses focusing on defence and National security while the National Defence College will be a constituent college of the University offering Masters Degree and PhDs.

“It will not compete with other Universities offering Degrees to undergraduates. The University will not admit students who have completed their O Levels unless you are joining as cadets.” General Kibochi said.

The CDF said they have put in place measures to enhance the growth of female soldiers saying they recently promoted four of them to Brigadiers.

Gen Kibochi: We are the only military in the continent with a written gender policy, male gender is highly combatant, Female gender is good in operative surveillance @JKioria @serfine_achieng @kdfinfo #PrimeEdition #ThisIsKBC ^HM pic.twitter.com/8hwf38X1rw — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) July 28, 2021

“We are the only military in Africa with a written gender policy to mainstream gender into decision making processes in the Forces.” He said.

General Kibochi said while it’s not possible to rank the Kenya Defence Forces compared to other Countries, they are at a level where they can execute their mandate based on training, equipment, be it a conventional war or asymmetrical war.