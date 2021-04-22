Africa Volleyball Club Championship:Pipeline continues with winning run, Prisons to play CS Sfaxien

Kenya Pipeline women’s volleyball club extended their good run at the ongoing Africa Women’s Volleyball Club championship after registering their second win in the championship in Tunis, Tunisia.

Six time winners Kenya Pipeline defeated ASEC mimosa of Ivory Coast 3-0 {25-11,25-11,25-11}in their opening match .Pipeline followed up the opening day victory with an empathic 3-0 {25-15,25-17, 25-07} win against Ethiopia’s National Alcohol on Thursday .

Pipeline is pooled in group B with Customs of Nigeria ,Tunisian side Carthage and AS Dounes of Senegal. They face the Senegalese side in their second match.

Kenyan champions, Prisons overcame Muzinga of Burundi in straight sets {25-11, 25-11,25-13} in their opening group B .Prisons play CS Sfaxien Friday in their second match.

Prisons head coach David Lungaho said his side was focused on clinching the win against the host club.

‘’our target is to get a win and qualify for the semi finals so we will have to do better in our next match’’, Lung’aho quipped.

Kenya Prisons will also face Tunisian side Kelibia and Walaita Sodo from Ethiopia in group A.

Meanwhile men’s matches will enter quarterfinal stage with two Kenyan sides in contention for the semi final berths.GSU will meet Esperance of (Tunisia) while Kenya Ports Authority,KPA will square it out with Egyptian side Zamalek.

In other quarter final fixtures;Swehly of Libya will play Ugandan side Nemostar while Kelibia from Tunisia will be up against Cameroon’s Port Douala

The matches are set to be played Friday,23rd April.

