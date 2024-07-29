Africa yet to win Gold after 5 days of the Paris Olympics

Most African nations are expected to start winning gold medals once the athletics competition gets underway on 1st August.

African countries are finding it hard, as none of the continent’s 55 member states is yet to win gold medal at the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, France, after 5 days of action.

Tunisia is the best ranked team from Africa in 16th position, having attained a silver medal in the Men’s Sabre individual Fencing event through Ferjani Fares, while Egypt has a bronze in Fencing, same to South Africa who scooped a bronze in Rugby Sevens men.

Asian representatives Japan and South Korea are leading the medal table with 7 medals, including 4 gold, 2 silver and a bronze each, followed by Australia with 6 medals, 4 gold and 2 silver.

USA is 4th with 12 medals, 3 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze, while host France completes the top 5 positions with 3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Among the biggest surprises for the continent at the games saw South Sudan coming from behind to beat Puerto Rico 90-79 in group C basketball opener on Sunday, becoming the 1st Africa side to win an Olympic match.

