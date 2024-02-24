Africahackon hosts cybersecurity masterclass at USIU to foster Cybersecurity Excellence in Africa

The United States International University (USIU) is hosting a groundbreaking Cyber Security Masterclass led by renowned cybersecurity expert Dr. Bright Gameli.

With a focus on nurturing cybersecurity excellence in Africa, the event gathers top talent to tackle pressing cyber threats.

Participants engage in innovative problem-solving hands-on exercises and collaborate to develop cutting-edge solutions.

Dr. Gameli’s leadership underscores the importance of proactive measures in safeguarding digital infrastructure.

The Masterclass serves as a pivotal platform for fostering collaboration and advancing cybersecurity prowess across the continent with.

Phillip Irode, Deputy Director Cyber Security at ICT Authority, stressed on the need for adequate capacity building in the country to fill up the vacant roles needed in both private and public sector.

He also alluded to the fact that cyber criminals are not slowing down in their attacks on country wide critical systems and a need to always be ready to be resilient.

For the first time, AfricaHackon is bringing a Canadian dimension to their programming through an innovative partnership with the 369 Global group of companies headquartered in Ontario, Canada.

The group is focused on skills training and workforce development, media and communications, and global market facilitation. In particular, 369 Global operates Computek College, one of Canada’s leading career colleges.

“Through Computek College, we have gained over 30 years of experience in developing and delivering postsecondary vocational training to address critical labour market gaps in Canada, particularly in Southern Ontario,” said Kumaran Nadesan, Co-Founder and Deputy Chairman, 369 Global.

“We are excited to explore how we can help bring this expertise to other international jurisdictions and partner with local leaders like Dr. Bright Gameli to strengthen domestic and international tech labour mobility and generally expand the scope and reach of the Africa – Canada corridor.”

The event has been supported by 369Global, CyberGuard Africa, Startinev and USIU.

ICT Authority Deputy Director Cyber, Philip Irode stressed on the need for Public Private Partnerships to solve Cyber crime in the country.