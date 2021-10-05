African airlines to register reduced losses in 2022

The International Air Transport Association has projected a 160 billion shillings loss for African airlines in 2022, down from a 200 billion shillings loss in 2021.

IATA says the slow pace of recovery in financial performance will be driven by low vaccination rates across the continent and depressed demand due to poor economic performance.

The association further says over the 2020-2022 period global aviation industry total losses could top 22 trillion shillings.

The global aviation industry is slowly emerging from the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 that impacted billions of passengers worldwide.

China, Europe, and North America are driving the recovery where demand for service is almost eclipsing pre-Covid levels.

According to the International Air Transport Association, to survive, airlines have dramatically cut costs and adapted their business to new realities.

Due to this, the sector will see the 15 trillion loss of 2020 reduce to 5.5 trillion shillings this year. This is expected to further reduce to 1.4 trillion shillings in 2022.

Recovery in Africa is expected to lag other regions due to poor vaccination levels and harsh economic environment.

However, losses are expected to lower in Africa next year to 160 billion shillings in 2022, down from a 200 billion shillings loss in 2021.

The slight improvement is built on the expectation of some recovery in Intra-Africa travel to some tourist destinations with relatively higher vaccination rates.

IATA says the air cargo business is performing well, and domestic travel will be near pre-crisis levels in 2022.

The challenge is international markets which remain severely depressed as government-imposed restrictions continue.

The World Trade Organization forecasts world trade to grow at 9.5% in 2021 and 5.6% in 2022.

This year cargo demand is expected to exceed pre-crisis levels by 8% while in 2022 cargo demand is expected to exceed pre-crisis levels by 13%.