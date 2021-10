The International Air Transport Association has projected a 160 billion shillings loss for African airlines in 2022, down from a 200 billion shillings loss in 2021.IATA says the slow pace of recovery in financial performance will be driven by low vaccination rates across the continent and depressed demand due to poor economic performance. IATA further says over the 2020-2022 period global aviation industry total losses could top 22 trillion shillings.