African countries need to complement each other, President Kenyatta 

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said African countries need to complement each other so as to build strong economies which their citizens can utilise to create wealth so as to come out of poverty.

Speaking when he bade farewell to the outgoing South African High Commissioner to Kenya Ambassador Koleka Anita Mqulwana, President Kenyatta said complementing each other would go a long way in empowering citizens and the continent at large.

“We as African countries are not competitors, we can actually complement each other. We need to bring our people together and build the continent,” said the President.

“We have strong economies that can build our countries if we pull together. We have the resources, manpower, market, which we need to take advantage of and build the continent,” he added.

The President commended the outgoing South African High Commissioner for working hard to strengthen the bilateral and friendly relations between the two countries.

He wished the outgoing envoy success as she goes home to assume new assignments.

“Sad to see you leave. You have done well in bringing the people of the two countries together,” President Kenyatta told the outgoing envoy.

The outgoing envoy thanked President Kenyatta for his support during her tour of duty saying although she is leaving, the two countries have many opportunities in which they can utilise to increase trade between them.

“I pray that the relationship will grow to be of great benefit to the two countries. We have many investment opportunities, not only in goods and services but also in skills as Kenya has a great human resource,” said Ambassador Mqulwana.

The outgoing envoy said the two countries also have many more opportunities for investment, especially in the blue economy.

She said her country is ready to offer opportunities to Kenya especially in the field of training of coast guards.

The outgoing South African High Commissioner expressed her desire to continue engaging with Kenya more even as she assumes other duties in her home country.

“It is sad to leave but am grateful for my time here. Though I am leaving I would like you to know that I still have dreams for Kenya,” said the outgoing envoy.

Also present was Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Monica Juma.