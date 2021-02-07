Apple Music has created a new platform for African dance music.

There is a new outlet for the rising dance community among Africans and its name is Isghubu. When we talk about African dance music, we are talking about Kwaito, Mzansi House, Shangaan Electro, Gqom and Amapiano; one of the most beloved dance music genres among Kenyans. Isghubu which is one of the latest features on Apple music will host these subgenres and more.

The word ‘Isghubu’ is a Zulu word meaning beat and that is what the Isghubu playlists will serve. The playlists featured will host the continent’s musical power players, bringing the spotlight on the forming dance music ecosystem.

Black Coffee has debuted on the “Isgubhu Voices” playlist featuring on the cover art. The artist who just released his seventh album this weekend had this to say: “It’s a true honour to be titled as the very first Isgubhu hero artist by my friends at Apple Music”

Check out the Isghubu playlists.

