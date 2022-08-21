African fantasy series ‘The Brave Ones’ to premiere in September

The 6-episode supernatural series will premiere on the global streaming platform Netflix.

Netflix has announced the release of its upcoming supernatural drama The Brave Ones, set to premiere on 16 September 2022.

Created by renowned film director, writer and actor Akin Omotoso, the captivating six-episode series unfolds in the parallel worlds of modern-day South Africa and the supernatural world of African gods and divine beings.

Sthandile Nkosi plays Ntsiki Gasa, a mystical being reincarnated as a human who sets out to avenge her sister’s death. However, Ntsiki faces a powerful and determined enemy in Ayanda Mbatha played by Nomalanga Nkosi, the ruthless wife of an equally heartless land-grabbing property developer, Luthando Mbatha who has her own compelling reasons for exploiting the powers of The Brave Ones. To defeat her formidable enemies and save her family from destruction, Ntsiki must learn to use and harness her superpowers.

Also starring in the series are Bonko Khoza, Zamani Mbatha, Pheello Kotelo and Sthandiwe Kgoroge while the legendary Yule Masiteng plays the all-knowing elder, Ndyebo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...