African Heritage founder Alan Donovan passes on

Alan Donovan, the founder of the famed African Heritage house has passed on.

According to a statement from African Heritage Estate management, Donovan, aged 83, died peacefully in his sleep Sunday morning at his home in Athi River.

The celebrated art collector will be remembered for his distinguished role in the cultural affairs of Kenya and for fostering the ideal of Pan-Africanism for more than 50 years.

The environmentalist who came to Africa over 50 years ago co-founded the African Heritage Gallery with Kenya’s first vice-president Joseph Murumbi.

The gallery which is among the top-rated tourist attractions is a showpiece of African culture and heritage.

It features a turreted facade modeled on Mali mosques and the geometric designs of a Nigerian emir’s palace and sits on an 8-acre piece of land that overlooks the vast Nairobi National Park.

It contains an invaluable collection of African art.

Machakos governor Alfred Mutua has eulogised Donavan as a great pioneer of the arts.