African leaders, health experts criticize imposition of travel bans over Omicron

Last week, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in South Africa announced the detection of a new variant of the SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, following genomic sequencing. This variant has since been labeled Omicron.

The emergence of this new variant prompted action from a number of foreign countries which went ahead and announced the suspension of the entry of all foreign visitors, especially from Africa.

This reaction has not been received well in the continent. Leaders drawn from various sectors have blasted the move terming it discriminatory and unwarranted.

“Africa CDC strongly discourages the imposition of travel ban for people originating from countries that have reported this variant. In fact, over the duration of this pandemic, we have observed that imposing bans on travelers from countries where a new variant is reported has not yielded a meaningful outcome.” Africa Center for Disease Control (Africa CDC) said in a statement.

Africa CDC Deputy Director Dr. Ahmed Ogwell says Africa should not be ’victimized’ but instead be praised for carrying out the necessary surveillance that has led to the detection of the new covid variants.

“We’re picking new variants faster & better because we’re looking for them professionally. Others are not! They’re, against science, using our good genomics work to issue travel bans. Our time is better spent arresting Covid-19 spread through public health measures and vaccination. Not politics!” Dr Ogwell said

He said the European Union, the US, Canada, Brazil, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Japan Russia, etc should “stop this unscientific knee-jerk travel bans against Africa. Use evidence for covid19 pandemic – public health measures, testing, vaccines. Travel bans is politics. Politics won’t solve pandemics.”

Akinwumi A. Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank Group agrees with him. Adesina charged that Africa should not be labeled and penalized for COVID-19 variants and mutations that ‘occur randomly elsewhere in the world. Africa is not the source of COVID-19.’

“There must be global justice, equity & fairness in access to vaccines. The global vaccine supply system has underserved Africa. Protecting one’s home alone in the midst of a forest fire does not work. Put out the forest fire.” He said

His sentiments resonated well with those of Tedros Adhanom, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO). Adhanom says the Omicron variant reflects the threat of prolonged vaccine injustice.

“The longer we take to deliver vaccine equity, the more we allow the Covid-19 virus to circulate, mutate and become potentially more dangerous.

Moving forward, Adesina says, Africa must accelerate the manufacturing of its own vaccines & set up its own healthcare security defence system.

“Africa must no longer outsource health security of its 1.8 billion people to the benevolence of others.” He charged