African music revenue grew by 9.6% according to IFPI

The Global Music Report details how record companies aim to drive this growth for the broader music ecosystem.

Figures released today in IFPI’s Global Music Report show that the recorded music market in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) grew by 9.6% in 2021.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) is an organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide. Commenting on developments in the region, IFPI’s SSA Regional Director, Angela Ndambuki, said, “I can attest to the fact that investment by record companies in the Sub-Saharan Africa music scene has created opportunities in the music industry, both regionally and on a global scale. We are working to ensure that we have a conducive policy environment necessary for supporting and driving sustainable and long-term growth of the recorded music business within the region.”

The Global Music Report details how record companies are working to drive this continuing growth for the broader music ecosystem. With local teams and expertise located around the globe, they invested in local artists and genres and are supporting their development across their markets and beyond. In high-potential growth markets across Asia, Latin America and Africa, as well as more mature markets like Europe and North America, labels are putting down deep roots and helping to foster the continued advancement of vibrant and diverse local music ecosystems.

Speaking at the IFPI Global Music Report launch, Temi Adeniji, Managing Director of Warner Music South Africa and SVP, Strategy, Sub-Saharan Africa, explained, “[This is] a transformative moment for the continent, and more importantly for creators from the continent. But I think that obfuscates an important point: we have to look at the growth in the Sub-Saharan region from a bifurcated perspective… growth externally, but also growth on the ground. It’s important for us to look at this market holistically, as opposed to just looking at this amazing story [of music] coming out of the continent. It’s important for us to know that there is also a lot of work to be done. It’s much more than Afrobeats: there are so many genres we can take a look at, that have the potential to do exactly what Afrobeats has done.”

IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore, commented on the report, “Around the world, record companies are engaging at a very local level, to support music cultures and bring on the development of emerging music ecosystems – championing local music and creating the opportunities for it to reach a global audience. As more markets mature, they join with and contribute to the rich, globally interconnected music world.”

The report comes a day after Billboard announced that they had partnered with Afro Nation to create the Afro Beat Charts.