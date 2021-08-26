African states urged to scale up Covid-19 vaccination uptake

The Director of Africa CDC Dr. John Nkengasong is calling on African Union member states to scale up the Covid-19 vaccination uptake.

Dr. Nkengasong said the Delta Variant of coronavirus is becoming a major challenge owing to its high rate of transmissibility as well as getting people very ill across ages as well as those already vaccinated.

Speaking during the weekly update on the Covid-19 situation on the continent, Dr. Nkengasong noted that vaccination is the only way to save people from getting critically ill or even death.

He said that Israel managed to vaccinate a great number of people and even opened the economy but many have been infected with the Delta Variant and have survived the disease owing to the vaccination.

The Africa CDC Director said that only 2.5% of the African population has been vaccinated.