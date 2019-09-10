African states on the spot over slow pace in ratification of treaties

African Countries are on the spot over the slow pace in ratification of treaties aimed at driving political and economic development.

Speaking at a conference organized jointly by the African union UNDP, dubbed “accelerating the ratification and domestication of African Union treaties” Emily Chweya the acting director of legal affairs, says Kenya remains committed to implementation of all the treaties.

Kenya has ratified 5 of the AU Treaties, which include;

African Charter on Human and People’s Rights, adopted in 1981. Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa, Maputo Protocol adopted in 2003. African Youth Charter, adopted in 2003: African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, adopted in 1990 and AU Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption adopted in 2003.

Kenya will soon ratify the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, adopted in 2007.

Amb. Tom Amolo, noted that failure to ratify the AU Treaties is holding Africa’s development back and has negative impact.

“Failure to ratify the AU Treaties is holding Africa’s development back. This is negatively impacting AU’s desire to foster peace and security in the region,” noted Amb. Tom Amolo.

African union provides an institutional framework for advancing the achievement of development related goals across the continent.

The AU treaties provide the normative and legal mechanism through which member states can foster greater political and economic integration as well as enhance peace n security, poverty reduction and SDG’s.

Senators who attended the meeting say they will be pushing for the public participation in the ratification of the African charter on democracy, election and governance.