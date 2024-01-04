African Union Commission Chair calls for mutual respect between Ethiopia, Somalia

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat is calling for calm and mutual respect between the Governments of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Federal Republic of Somalia amid efforts by the international community to de-escalate simmering tensions.

Faki says he has been closely following proceedings resulting from signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Ethiopia and the region of Somalia (Somaliland).

The African Union Commission Chairperson urging the two countries to refrain from any action that unintentionally may lead to a deterioration of the good relations between the two neighboring Eastern African countries even as he underscored the imperative to respect unity, territorial integrity and full sovereignty of all African Union member states.

According to Faki, there is need to adhere to the norms of good neighborliness to promote and consolidate peace, security and stability in the Horn of Africa region urging the two countries to engage without delay in negotiations to settle their differences in the most constructive, peaceful and collaborative manner to consolidate and deepen their cooperation to serve peace and security in the region.