African Union peacekeeping forces’ mandate in Somalia extended beyond 2021

The African Union and the Federal Government of Somalia have agreed to extend the mandate of the AU peacekeeping force in the Horn of Africa country.

According to a statement issued by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Tuesday, the force that was first deployed in the country in 2007 will stay beyond December 2021 deadline to support Somalia’s peace efforts and stability.

“The mandate of the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) comes to an end this year (2021). We have been discussing what will replace AMISOM come January 2022,” said Fiona Lortan, the Acting Director of Conflict Management at the Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, who led the AU and AMISOM team at the negotiations.

She disclosed that this was the main agenda at the two-day closed-door meeting between Somalia and AU in Mogadishu.

“We know that there is still a need for some sort of security presence from the African Union to assist the Somalia government in the next few years while it builds up its forces. And so, we have been discussing what the new mission should look like, and what the mandate of the new mission will be,” Ms. Lortan said.

Lortan said while there was general agreement on the likely configuration of the AU’s Peace Support Operations in the country beyond 2021, discussions between the two parties would continue into the future with a focus on consolidating the security gains made by AMISOM over the years.

“We will continue our discussions, but for now we have got at least some broad understanding of what we need to do and how we need to work together and partner with each other,” she said.

The Director-General of the Somalia Ministry of Defence Said Samantar lauded the agreement describing it as important for Somalia as it kick-starts the transition period.

“It is a step-by-step process that will be implemented in piecemeal, and we will gradually exchange roles with our African brothers and sisters who have been helping us for some time now. Once our forces are ready and a good plan has been drawn, they will take full responsibility for the country’s security,” He said

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by the European Union Deputy Head of Delegation to Somalia, Nicole Miller, and the Deputy Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Somalia, Mary Shockledge, who were two of Somalia’s key international partners involved in the discussions.

Following the meeting with the Federal Government of Somalia, Ms. Lortan took the time to visit AMISOM Force Headquarters to brief the Military and Police components of AMISOM on the new development.

“We agreed that the new mission will be a mission of limited duration, during which we will progressively hand over responsibilities for security to the Federal Government of Somalia and its security forces,” she told the Police and Military officers.