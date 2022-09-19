African warrior movie ‘The Woman King’ tops box Office sales

The movie is about African warriors from the Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa.

The Viola Davis-led action epic, The Woman King, easily conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theatres, against a crowded market of new releases.

The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, surpassed expectations and earned $19 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Sony on Sunday.

The Woman King was released by Sony and TriStar in 3,765 locations and was co-financed by eOne.

The film, about the Agojie, the all-female army of the Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa in the 1800s, got glowing reviews after its debut at the Toronto Film Festival.

It currently boasts a 94% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And theatrical audiences seem just as enthusiastic, giving it a rare A+ CinemaScore suggesting that word of mouth will be strong in the coming weeks.

The movie begun streaming in Kenyan cinemas on September 16th.

