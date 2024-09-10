African youth leaders drum up support for Raila’s AUC bid

A coalition of youth organizations and stakeholder groups from across Africa has endorsed the candidacy of Raila Odinga for the position of African Union Commission (AUC) Chairman.

In a joint statement issued by the Pan African Youth Convention and Cross-section of Africa Major Youth Stakeholder Groups, the youth hailed Raila’s deep-rooted Pan-Africanism, visionary leadership and his track record of public service across Africa.

According to the group, Raila’s experience as a former Prime Minister of Kenya and African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development uniquely positions him to tackle the continent’s most pressing challenges particularly the Africa Union Agenda 2063.

“We firmly believe that the African youth bulge is the tide that will keep the African boat afloat as it roars towards transformation and progress but this will only happen if talent and skill meets opportunity,” the statement reads.

“Hon Raila Odinga has an authentic vision buttressed by superior ideas on how to steer the African Renaissance. He refuses to shy away from the very real challenges of Africa; he is optimistic, solid and fervent with a fire burning in his belly to cause progressive change across the continent.”

The endorsement was backed by youth from 15 countries, including Sierra Leone, Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, Togo, DRC, South Sudan, Mozambique, Central African Republic.

Raila is facing off with Djibouti’s Mohamoud Youssouf, Anil Gayan (Mauritius) and Richard Randriamandrato (Madagascar) for AUC Chairmanship.

The position will become vacant in February 2025, when the current Chair, Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad, completes his second term.

The AUC elections will be held in February next year during the African Union Summit.