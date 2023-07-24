African youth to battle for prizes in 8th Africa Tech Challenge

The Africa Tech Challenge (ATC) by AVIC International is set to return for an eighth season.

The challenge targeting contestants from Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Egypt, Zambia, Tanzania ,Cote D’Ivoire and Zimbabwe, will see top six teams walking away with numerous prizes.

Themed ‘Role of Engineering in driving industrialization in Africa, this year’s competition will focus on the rapidly developing construction industry, notably the design component.

Contestants will be able to boost design abilities, especially in reading and drafting construction drawings using cutting-edge technology tools such as ZWCAD.

The initiative takes the shape of a training program and a competition, with the most outstanding participants getting fully financed scholarships to prestigious Chinese universities.

The winners are also awarded internships and job opportunities among other rewards.

Moreover, all Africa Tech Challenge participants receive certificates to show their participation and to highlight the skills they learned during the session.

This makes it simpler for them to obtain future internships or attachments and job opportunities.

Africa Tech Challenge is also a significant economic development driver since it drives solutions to challenges in the national economy that need interdisciplinary use of science and technology.

For this year’s competition, vocational institutions will create teams of four, with one instructor and three students under the age of 24.

In total, 236 students (59 teams) from the six countries Kenya, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ghana, and Uganda are enrolled for ATC Season Seven.

The sixth season challenge focused on enhancing the participant’s skills in CNC Lathe Machining Techniques, in support of the government’s continued efforts to achieve the Big Four Agenda.

AVIC International has operated in Kenya for over 20 years, where it now has various projects in Infrastructure Construction Contracting, Real Estate, and many CSR operations in Vocational Education.

The Global Trade Centre, which AVIC is now developing, is the largest investment in Nairobi County, and its completion will result in the creation of more than 10,000 jobs.

It will also serve as the African headquarters for AVIC International.