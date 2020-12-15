Africans in Diaspora urges inclusion in continent’s development agenda

Africans living in the diaspora wants their governments to include them in the development agenda.

Speaking during the just concluded African Diaspora Symposium held in Nairobi, that saw hundreds of Africans living in Diaspora follow proceedings virtually, the group said it was paramount for African governments to include those living in the diaspora in the continent’s development.

Speaking during the 3-day event, Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, commended the African Diaspora community for their resilient spirit at a time that most predicted diaspora remittances into the continent to decline.

“If Africa is a resilient continent, then the diaspora community is the most resilient member of the family. Even during the darkest time (COVID-19), the diaspora never forgot their countrymen and sent money for development and personal use,” he said.

Data from the Central Bank of Kenya recorded that total inflows in the 12 months to September stood at $2,967 Million (KSh.322.8 billion) compared to $2,786 (KSh.303.1 billion) in the 12 months to September 2019. This was a record inflow; a staggering performance by a sector that most policy makers and analysts had predicted would decline.

The World Bank HAD projected that remittance flows to low and middle-income countries were expected to drop by around 20 per cent to $445 billion (Sh47.6 trillion), from $554 billion (Sh59.2 trillion) in 2019.

Kenyans living abroad have this year sent kSh. 329.5 billion in 12 months to October according to data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

October remittances were recorded at $263.1 million (about KSh.28.8 billion), an increase from the previous months $260.7 billion (KSh.28.6 billion), as the diaspora community continued to play a critical role in cushioning the local economy and households from Covid-19 shocks.

Consistent Diaspora remittances to the continent amounted to 80 billion dollars, of which 48 billion were attributed to sub-Sub-Saharan Africa remittances for last year, according to the World Bank.

Nigeria remains the largest recipient of remittances in sub-Saharan Africa and is the sixth-largest beneficiary among low-to middle-income countries, with an estimated 23.8 billion dollars (Sh2.5 trillion) received in 2019.

A key area of discussion during the 1st Africa Diaspora Symposium (AfDS) – held in conjunction with the annual Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention- was the opportunities and challenges presented by the incoming Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) set for implementation in 2021.

The African Diaspora Symposium was meant to bring together Africans across the globe, to deliberate on the continent’s global agenda and the way forward for development within the continent

The 2nd Africa Diaspora Symposium will take place in Lagos, Nigeria.