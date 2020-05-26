Africa’s music stars joined forces to raise funds for communities afflicted by COVID-19.

In celebration of Africa Day yesterday, some of the continent’s major music stars joined up to perform a virtual concert. This was a two-hour long concert hosted by actor and musician Idris Elba through YouTube and music channel, MTV Base Africa. The concert was in order to raise funds for those affected by COVID-19.

All proceeds raised will be going to the World Food Program (WFP) and UNICEF, who have been at the forefront of aiding African communities and families that have been impacted by the pandemic. So far, Africa has reported over 96,000 cases of Coronavirus and over 3,000 deaths have occured.

It was a star-studded lineup of African musicians yesterday and millions of viewers across the world tuned it. Superstars such as Sauti Sol, Diamond Platnumz, Niniola, Tiwa Savage, StoneBoy, Ismael Lo and Anjelique Kidjo entertained fans to the max, all while being at home. Diamond’s performance seemed to have been the most loved.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, music has been used as a tool to educate, inspire and lift people in the fight against the virus. Bobi Wine for example released music in March that highlighted the importance of maintaining personal hygiene.

Africa day is the annual commemoration of the day that the Organization of African Unity was formed (25th May 1963). It is celebrated annually to recognize the progress that Africa has made since colonialism and apartheid.

