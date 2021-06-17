Africa’s Covid patients ‘dying from lack of oxygen’

“The G20 Global Health Summit leaders didn’t mention oxygen at their meeting in May, but the G7 has now signalled there will be financial support for oxygen,” said Leith Greenslade, co-ordinator of the coalition.

Jessica Winn, head of pneumonia support hub for Save the Children, said the need for oxygen in these countries was high and urgent.

“Now that a third wave of the pandemic has arrived in Africa, populations are again at risk. Since 1 June 2021, the oxygen needed to treat Covid-19 patients in Zambia has increased five-fold to 50,000 cubic meters, and three-fold to 12,000 cubic meters in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Also Read Kenya to reopen Mogadishu embassy

“Demand for oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients is steeply rising in Zimbabwe.”

A study published in the Lancet last month suggested more than half of the Covid patients that died in 64 hospitals in 10 African countries were not given oxygen.

‘No oxygen plants’

Dr Mahamud said that during the second wave in Somalia up to 25 people were dying each day in his hospital because of a lack of oxygen: “It is really stressful to work in this condition.”

According to World Health Organization (WHO), of the 14,823 confirmed coronavirus cases in Somalia as of 16 June, 775 people have died.

Health professionals say the real figure could be many times higher because there is no proper reporting mechanism, and many deaths occur in villages.