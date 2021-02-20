Africities Summit scheduled for November postponed to April 2022

The Africities Conference scheduled for November this year in Kisumu City has been pushed to April 2022.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa while announcing the new dates (26th to 30th) said the decision was made to allow more time for planning taking into consideration that some participating countries have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The forum will be a platform to grow not only Kisumu County but also the entire lake region economic bloc and Kenya at large,” he said.

Wamalwa in addition revealed that some Countries have different lockdowns and border movement restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic which necessitated the change of the dates.

He further noted that in order to accommodate all participants who will be coming to Kenya, the extended period will see the completion of infrastructure development that is necessary for the country to host the event successfully.

Council of Governor Vice-Chair James Ongwae assured all 47 counties will support Kisumu to ensure a well-organized conference

The theme for the summit will be The role of Africa’s intermediary cities in the implementation of the UN’s Agenda 2030 and the African Union’s Agenda 2063?.

Africities is the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa’s (UCLG- Africa) flagship pan-African event that is held every three years in one of the five regions of Africa.

It focuses on the need for Local Africa to learn, promote and present a new approach to sustainable development.

Kisumu is the very first intermediate city to host the Africities Summit.

The previous Africities 8 edition, held in Marrakech in November 2018 in Morocco, was attended by a record 8,300 participants from 79 countries, including 52 African countries.

The Africities summit is the largest democratic gathering organized on the African continent.

It brings together the ministers every three years; mayors and leaders of local authorities; representatives of civil society, the private sector, academia and research; national, regional and international financial institutions; development partners; and other stakeholders.

The Africities summit offers a unique platform for dialogue on the role of local authorities in the development and unity of Africa and on the place of decentralization in improving the governance of public affairs in Africa.