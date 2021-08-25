AFRIMA receives a record number of entries for 2021 edition

AFRIMA is the ultimate recognition of African music.

The International Committee of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has received a staggering eight thousand, eight hundred and eighty (8,880) entries for the AFRIMA 2021 edition. This is 8.86% higher than the 2019 edition. Despite the negative impact of COVID-19 on the culture and creative industries, this is a record number of entries since the inception of the continental awards in 2014.

Now in its eighth year, AFRIMA continues to honour African artistes, music producers, songwriters, video directors, Disc Jockeys, Choreographers/dancers, and movie/film producers living on the continent or in the diaspora as well as International acts with the 23.9 carat gold-plated AFRIMA trophy.

This year’s entries were received from 50 African countries across the five regions of Africa and 10 countries from Europe and North America including Spain, United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), France, Portugal, among others. West Africa leads the pack with 30.4% of the total entries followed by Eastern Africa with 28.8%, Southern Africa with 22.9%, Central Africa and North Africa and international acts have 12.3%, 4.9% and 0.7% respectively.

From the 29th of August, nominees will be selected into the 40 different regional and continental awarding categories. After this process is concluded, the 2021 Nominees’ List would be unveiled during a World Media Conference in the second week of September, 2021, while public voting will follow immediately.