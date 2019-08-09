All the Kenyans on the AFRIMMA Awards nominee list
What is AFRIMMA
AFRIMMA, African Muzik Magazine Awards, is the sole award ceremony in the Diaspora that caters to all musical genres including but not limited to Afrobeats, Assiko, Bongo, Decale, Funana, Genge, Highlife, Hiplife, Kwaito, Lingala and Soukous.
The 6th annual AFRIMMA awards are set to take place on October 26th from 6 pm in Dallas, Texas. It was founded to celebrate the beauty of African music and culture.
Crossing boundaries with music is the mantra that gave birth to this award show and incorporating the music festival gives fans and audience a chance to enjoy their favourite acts all the more with longer performance sets (sic).
Best Male East Africa
Harmonize
Khaligraph Jones
Best Female East Africa
Victoria Kimani
Fena Gitu
Best African Group
Sauti Sol
Best Newcomer
Naiboi
Best Gospel
Gloria Muliro
Willy Paul
Papa Dennis
Best Live Act
Sauti Sol
Best Rap Act
Khaligraph Jones
Best Video Director
Enos Olik
Best African DJ USA
Dj Shinski
Dj Fully Focus
Dj Poison Ivy
Radio/TV Personality of the year
Willy Tuva
Jamal Gaddafi
How to vote
To vote for any of the nominated acts, simply visit the website and click on Vote. Use your email address to register and vote. Simple as that.
AFRIMMA spotlight
Feel like someone you know isn’t getting enough attention. You can nominate them for the spotlight and shine a light on their work.
How to nominate for the spotlight
- Simply visit the website and click on AFRIMMA spotlight
- You’ll be asked to provide the nominee’s details like their name, phone number and a video.
- Be prepared to convince them that your nominee is worthy of the spotlight by detailing why he/she is special and how their work has made an impact.
- Send in the application.