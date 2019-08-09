All the Kenyans on the AFRIMMA Awards nominee list

What is AFRIMMA

AFRIMMA, African Muzik Magazine Awards, is the sole award ceremony in the Diaspora that caters to all musical genres including but not limited to Afrobeats, Assiko, Bongo, Decale, Funana, Genge, Highlife, Hiplife, Kwaito, Lingala and Soukous.

The 6th annual AFRIMMA awards are set to take place on October 26th from 6 pm in Dallas, Texas. It was founded to celebrate the beauty of African music and culture.

Crossing boundaries with music is the mantra that gave birth to this award show and incorporating the music festival gives fans and audience a chance to enjoy their favourite acts all the more with longer performance sets (sic).

Best Male East Africa

Harmonize

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Khaligraph Jones

Best Female East Africa

Victoria Kimani

Fena Gitu

Best African Group

Sauti Sol

Best Newcomer

Naiboi

Best Gospel

Gloria Muliro

Willy Paul

Papa Dennis

Best Live Act

Sauti Sol

Best Rap Act

Khaligraph Jones

Best Video Director

Enos Olik

Best African DJ USA

Dj Shinski

Dj Fully Focus

Dj Poison Ivy

Radio/TV Personality of the year

Willy Tuva

Jamal Gaddafi

How to vote

To vote for any of the nominated acts, simply visit the website and click on Vote. Use your email address to register and vote. Simple as that.

AFRIMMA spotlight

Feel like someone you know isn’t getting enough attention. You can nominate them for the spotlight and shine a light on their work.

How to nominate for the spotlight

Simply visit the website and click on AFRIMMA spotlight You’ll be asked to provide the nominee’s details like their name, phone number and a video. Be prepared to convince them that your nominee is worthy of the spotlight by detailing why he/she is special and how their work has made an impact. Send in the application.

Tell Us What You Think