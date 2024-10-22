Idd Aziz, a renowned afro house artist has released his first solo Afrohouse single “Fatuma”.

Over the years, Idd has collaborated with well-known Afro house artists to produce hit songs like “Kamili”, “Lua”,”Kibe” and “Jogolo” among others.

This time, he releases his first afro house solo single, “Fatuma” showcasing his talent in the afro house genre and presenting his unique voice and style that will undoubtedly captivate his fans.

Speaking of the single, he says, “ “Fatuma” is a soul-stirring single honouring the resilience and unwavering spirit of our forefathers.

“This melody was their lifeline, a single shared bond to the loved ones they were so cruelly and violently being taken away from as they shipped off towards an uncertain future.

“As the slaves sang this song on the boats, their voices carried both a burden of desolation and hopefulness that allowed them to remain strong in light of unspeakable odds.

When the slaves poured out their bleeding hearts, “Fatuma” turned their pain and anguish into the cry of brokenness hand in hand slit radically pulling unto a rise of powerful unity.”