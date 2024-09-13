Ag. IG of Police Masengeli jailed for contempt of court

Justice Lawrence Mugambi has jailed Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli for six months for contempt of court.

Masengeli has been ordered to avail himself to the Commissioner General of Prisons and begin serving his sentence.

The Judge has further directed Cabinet Secretary for Interior Kithure Kindiki to enforce the order.

Justice Mugambi has further discharged the head of VIP Unit Lazarus Opicho who he had summoned to appear in court and explain why he had called his bodyguard and driver last weekend over his whereabouts.

Opicho told Justice Mugambi that he was not calling them in bad faith but rather wanted to know whether he is safe or needs more security.

Mugambi warned him against using proxy next time but rather call him directly.