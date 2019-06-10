Attorney General Kihara Kariuki has underscored the importance of utilizing libraries as a source of essential information.

The principal legal advisers to the government holds the view that making use of archives, museums and research institutions will boost quality of education, build cultural identity and transform communities especially on issues touching on copyright.

The AG made the remarks in a Nairobi hotel during the opening of a three day conference that brings together heads of copyright boards in Africa and officials from the world’s intellectual property organizations.