AG office needs to be more pro-active, says Muturi

Attorney General nominee Justin Muturi has called for a more pro-active action to inform the public of the office’s functions and its undertakings.

While appearing before a Committee of Appointments on Monday at Parliament buildings, the Speaker was answering to a question on how his office will assist ‘hustlers’ on legal matters in terms of public legal representation.

“The office of the AG needs to be more proactive in providing information to Kenyans and a state organ should endeavor to devolve its services to the lowest level possible and actively engage the public,” said Muturi.

“The AG should, for instance, go on television to inform the public of the office’s functions and undertakings,” he added.

During his vetting, he said that there will be a robust engagement with the various arms and actors to ensure government does not waste tax-payers money in legal surcharges.

On negligence in the office of the Attorney General in previous administrations, the former National Assembly Speaker said there is need for Ministries and Departments to involve office of AG before entering into commercial contracts to help curb wrong deals where Government money will be lost.

In response to a question about a criminal case filed against, Muturi informed the vetting committee that the criminal case against him was dismissed as no case to answer.

Financial Status

During the vetting process, the former Speaker revealed that his financial net worth to be about Ksh 700 million. He said that his sources come from farming and legal consultancy.

“My net worth is currently at Ksh 700M. My sources come from my activities as a farmer, legal consultancies which I do from time to time and also as a pensioner being a retired speaker,” he said.

If approved by the National Assembly, Muturi will become the 8th Attorney General replacing Paul Kihara Kariuki who took office in April 2018.

Muturi was nominated for the position of Attorney General by President William Ruto.

Muturi served as seventh Speaker of the National Assembly for two terms (2013-2022) and was the first Speaker under the 2010 Constitution.

Other Cabinet nominees set to appear include; Defence CS nominee Aden Duale at Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS nominee Alfred Mutua and the CS nominee for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Alice Wahome.

The vetting process is being undertaken by a 15-member committee Chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.