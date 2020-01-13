High Court Judge John Mativo has directed Attorney General Kihara Kariuki to give an advisory opinion explaining the disobedience of court orders by the State.

Justice Mativo in his ruling said the AG as a friend of the court should explain the issue of continued disobedience of court orders. The judge, however, said the AG can deliver the written opinion himself or send a representative with it.

The AG had sent a representative to court but lawyers representing Miguna rejected him saying the issue required the attention of AG himself.

The case will be mentioned on Tuesday next week.

The controversial lawyer was blocked from checking into two airlines last week after he sought to return to Nairobi from a two-year exile in Canada.

High Court judge Weldon Korir had ordered the government to facilitate Miguna’s return unconditionally. But Government spokesperson Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna said allowing Miguna into the country without valid documents amounted to a breach of international aviation regulations.

Col. Oguna while briefing the media last week said the lawyer was categorized as an unruly passenger in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation standards.

