AG vows to defend top officials in GenZ protest crimes case

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor has announced that her office will defend senior government officials taken to the East African Court of Justice over crimes against humanity during the two-month GenZ Protest.

Speaking at a public open day at Sheria House, the AG noted that her office has not yet received the petition filed by Bunge La Mwananchi at the Arusha court.

However, once received, she affirmed that her office will represent the officials named in the petition, including former IG Japheth Koome, Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki, and Nairobi Regional Commander Adamson Bungei, among others.

Meanwhile, Bunge La Mwananchi leadership, after presenting an affidavit of service at the Arusha Court, expressed confidence that victims of police brutality and evictions will finally receive justice through the court.