AG wants petitions challenging Nairobi City County takeover thrown out

Attorney General Paul Kihara has defended the move to transfer certain key functions of the Nairobi County Government to the national government saying it is within the law.

While responding to three petitions challenging the transfer decision, the AG through lawyer Emmanuel Bitta asked the court to dismiss the suit terming it political.

Activist Okiya Omtatah Lawyer Robbin Murimi and Katiba Institute have filed separate applications at the Nairobi High Court challenging the move.

The AG argues that the process was purely a political and not under court’s jurisdiction.

Through lawyer Emmanuel Bitta the Attorney General says Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was within his powers and has the authority to transfer some of the functions to the national government, noting that there is no vacancy in the office of the governor.

He further argues that the respondents complied with the process of transfer of functions as provided in the Intergovernmental Relations Act.

Principal Secretary Ministry of Devolution Charles Sunkuli in his replying affidavit says the process was followed after consultation with the Nairobi County.

Law specialists from The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA) and Katiba Institute have condemned the recent purported transfer of Nairobi County key functions to the National Government, terming it an act of impunity.

Representatives from the two institutes and other stakeholders gathered Wednesday at Milimani Courts in Nairobi to participate in the court mentioning of the case whose hearing will now be conducted on March 26.

Justice John Mativo, who was presiding over the case said that the court is going to incorporate views from all relevant stakeholders in the bid to conduct a court hearing session on the issue of Nairobi County handover, this month.

A human rights activist and Executive Director of the Kenyans for Justice and Development (KEJUDE) Okiya Omtatah said that the purported transfer of Nairobi County functions to the National Government was a plan by cartels to take over lucrative functions of Nairobi City County government.

“There was nothing lawful in the take over as per the Constitution of Kenya because there were other constitutional options including the County Assembly Speaker taking over or holding fresh gubernatorial elections in Nairobi,” added Omtatah who also has been termed as an individual who has filed the highest number of cases in court.

Wanjiru Gikonyo, a member of TISA, urged Nairobi county residents to be vibrant and not to allow political leaders fallow them into unconstitutional reforms.

Gikonyo lamented that public opinions have not been considered and that even the ideas that emanated from the public participation conferences in Nairobi constituencies have not been reflected into any decision making pertaining the takeover.

“Our Constitution and sovereignty is under attack and our public interest has been violated, since from the public participation meetings, most of us said no to the transfer of Nairobi County functions to the National Government,” she added.

Members of the Katiba Institute have urged all part-takers in regard to the takeover decision to enhance their efforts since the Kenya Gazette release comprising the issue is to take effect on Monday March 16, 2020.

Last week, the government promised that in the next 21 days, structures of how Nairobi affairs would be run will be known.