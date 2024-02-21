Aga Khan University Hospital launches home care services

Aga Khan University Hospital has launched a Home Care Service as part of its strategy to increase access to quality care. This initiative is guided by the hospital’s commitment to take its services closer to where people work and live.

The hospital first introduced home care services as a pilot programme in 2022 targeting oncology patients especially those undergoing chemotherapy treatment and palliative care. The success recorded during the pilot stage has paved the way for the full rollout.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, hospital CEO Rashid Khalani said that the new service is yet another innovation that offers flexibility for patients and caregivers whilst ensuring that they receive quality care.

“For patients who need continuing care like those under treatment for chronic diseases, we are coming to your home so that you don’t miss the care you need because of any inconvenience.

For working caregivers whose work schedule is often interrupted to take their loved ones to the hospital, we are asking them to entrust us with their care at home, while they continue with their daily routine uninterrupted,” said Mr Rashid.

Dr Julius Kipngetich, Group Regional CEO, Jubilee Holdings, who was also the Chief Guest at the launch ceremony lauded the hospital for spearheading healthcare innovations in the country.

“This new service by the Aga Khan University Hospital is timely. Having home care services is a big step towards achieving Universal Health Care, and it also shows relevance to today’s needs of the patient,” said Dr Kipngetich

Among the services offered under the Home Care Service, include, nursing care, physiotherapy, chemotherapy, doctor visits, counselling psychology, nutrition support, palliative care, collection of samples for laboratory testing, free delivery of medications, and wound care among other follow-up care services.

This service is part of the hospital’s decentralization of services from the main hospital to the neighbourhoods and will augment the services offered by the wide outpatient network of 53 centres spread across Kenya and Uganda.

The Home Care Service is currently available in Nairobi and its environs, with plans to expand to other areas.