You Again is set to premiere at the Junction next week

Giraffe Africa Productions has released a trailer for the movie You Again set to premiere on September 26th, 2019 but they’ve already released the trailer on its YouTube channel, and it looks good.

The film features actors such as Nick Mutuma (who also happens to be a producer on the film), Mimi Mars, Amalie Chopetta, Morris Mwangi, Neomi Nganga, Kate Snow, Eddie Mbugua, Brenda Anyango Ochieng, Lenana Kariba and Fareed Khimani to mention a few.

The movie also stars Tanzanian songstress Mimi Mars who was a breakout star on Coke Studio 2019. She started out as a YouTube personality and has evolved into an MC, a musician and an actress.

The trailer teases the story of Kingsley Baraza (Nick Mutuma) who finds himself working with his ex-Sophia (Mimi Mars) with whom he has a sketchy past. These ex lovebirds must find a way to work together in a professional capacity regardless of how annoying they find each other.

The film is written and directed by Natasha Likimani, well known for popular productions such as Veve and Mali.

You again is not Kenya’s first Romantic Comedy this year, on Valentine’s day Kenyans were given the opportunity to watch Plan B which was released in full on YouTube. Plan B tells the story of Lisa Waweru (Sarah Hassan) who finds out that she is pregnant after a one-night stand with an unknown mysterious man. She teams up with her best friend Joyce (Catherine Kamau) to come up with a plan to make sure he pays for the baby’s upkeep.

For this production, Giraffe Africa Productions have partnered with Darling Hair Ltd, Film Studios, Keyframe Ltd and MicroDrone Kenya.

Intrigued and want to meet the cast? You again is set to premiere on September 26th at the Junction Mall from 6pm to 8pm; the theme of the evening is yellow chic.

Tickets are available for purchase at KSh. 1,000 here.

