Ageing workforce poses challenge to health sector

The country’s health system is seemingly struggling to cope with the changing disease burden because of critical gaps in human resource and training.

A human resource audit on capacity by the government reveals that the health sector has an ageing workforce that is inadequately trained and distributed, to meet the changing disease burdens and mix.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe made the revelation during an assessment tour of the sub-county hospital that has set up a state of the art laboratory with a capacity to diagnose communicable diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya, Multi Drug Resistant TB, COVID-19 and cervical cancer screening.

“We note that our human resource audits on capacity, have revealed that we have an ageing workforce that is inadequately trained and distributed, to meet the changing disease burdens and mix. For example, there are over 6,500 in medicine and about 700 specialists in dentistry” Kagwe said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He admitted that there were few specialist clinical officers in cardiopulmonary perfusion, epidemiology, oncology, mental health and psychiatry, emergency and critical care.

The health minister said there was need to strengthen the capacity for health care workers through enhanced specialized training to mitigate the capacity gaps.

“Our nurses specialize in midwifery and critical care nursing, with few focusing on pediatric critical care, neonatal, oncology or palliative care. Because of these challenges, our facilities, and especially those in the counties and sub-county facilities such as this one, have serious capacity gaps” he noted.

County governments have complained about specialised machines supplied to them under an MOU with the national government but have remained unused or underutilised because of lack of technological skills and shortage of specialists to operate them.

Kagwe is now calling for collaborations with international partners.

“We need to identify opportunities for collaboration between local and international partners, to find solutions to the challenges facing our health sector”.

The Malindi East Africa Public Laboratory which will serve the entire Coast region uses superior technology and will be targeting clientele from cross border areas such as Somalia and Tanzania.

“I have no doubt in my mind that to fight disease, we need collaboration at various levels; Training, diagnostics and laboratory examination, manufacturing of drugs as well as other medical commodities, and also in research,” he remarked.

He said the government will invest heavily in health services to ensure local facilities are strengthened to deal with emerging health needs to serve not just local communities, but also international visitors.