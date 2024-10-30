Agnes Kalekye assumes office as KBC Managing Director

Agnes Kalekye has officially assumed the role of Managing Director at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

A court order initially blocked Kalekye’s appointment in May this year, which delayed her assumption of office.

However, on October 25 the court issued a stay allowing her to take control of operations at the national broadcaster.

Kalekye, who reported to office Wednesday morning, expressed her commitment to enhancing KBC’s role as a training ground for media talent in Kenya.

The MD said she plans to spend her initial weeks engaging directly with staff to assess their needs and improve operations.

“I am ready to take KBC to new heights. I will spend the next few weeks talking to staff and understanding their roles. I believe there are already plans in place, and I will work with the team to enhance our processes,” she stated.

KBC Board Chairman Tom Mshindi welcomed Kalekye, saying her return comes at a time when the broadcaster is seeking to revitalize its brand and redefine its position in the media landscape.

“On behalf of the board we are excited to welcome Agnes. We wish her every success as she takes control of the many issues we are trying to deal with as a corporation,” said Mshindi.

Florence Migunde, who served as Acting MD congratulated Kalekye and expressed confidence in her leadership.

“I wish you the very best as you take this corporation to the next level. I have held this position briefly and have done a good job, and I believe you will continue to excel,” she said.

Kalekye previously served as the Chairperson of the Media Owners Association and Chief Operating Officer at Radio Africa Group.